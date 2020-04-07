Teneo Partners With Global Citizen For WHO Fundraiser

07 Apr 2020 | 12.38 pm

CEO advisory company Teneo is partnering with advocacy organisation Global Citizen to organise a celebration of frontline healthcare workers globally during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Declan Kelly (pictured), Teneo’s chairman and CEO, is an executive producer for the event, which is called ‘One World: Together At Home’.

The global broadcast is being curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

Suppported by the UN Foundation, the broadcast will pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers around the world as they lead the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The special will air on Saturday, April 18, on several networks around the world, including ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeart Media and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada.

Internationally, BBC One will run the programme on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Additional international broadcasters include RTE, which will also air the show on April 19.

The special event will also stream online via Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

As well as including stories from the world’s healthcare workers responding to the pandemic, the event will include segments from the WHO and UN global health experts, as well as music performances from a host of global stars.

Declan Kelly said that Teneo is proud to be involved in supporting and organising the initiative. “We have a long-standing partnership with Global Citizen and are deeply committed to doing our part to help rally private sector support for this critical effort.”

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said that through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.

“Teneo and Declan have been great partners and collaborators with Global Citizen, and we are very pleased to be working closely with them once again on this vital initiative,” Evans added.

Donations from supporters and corporate sponsors will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food and shelter to those most in need.

Teneo and Global Citizen are also partnering on the Global Goal Live campaign (www.globalgoallive.com), which culminates on 26 September 2020.