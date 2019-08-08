Ten Year Mortgage Fix For 3.3%

08 Aug 2019 | 12.51 pm

AIB’s subsidiary Haven has introduced two new fixed-rate mortgage offerings for both new and existing customers.

There’s a ten-year fixed rate of 3.3% and a seven-year fixed rate of 3.15%. A €250,000 mortgage over 25 years on the new ten-year fixed rate would be repaid by a monthly payment of €1,224.90, while the same amount would mean monthly repayments of €1,205.12 over seven years on the 3.15% rate.

The new fixed rate terms add to Haven’s existing one- and two-year fixed rate term of 3.15% and three, four and five year fixed rate of 2.85%.

AIB Homes managing director Tom Kinsella said: “At a time when some customers have told us they require certainty, we’re evolving our mortgage pricing proposition to provide them with medium and long term propositions that give them security.”

Haven is AIB’s wholly-owned subsidiary which focuses on mortgage sales through the intermediary market.

David Grin, Chairman of Lotus Investment Group, commented that low long-term interest rates should prompt the Central Bank to review its loan to income mortgage rules.

“Growth in completions has slowed in schemes which traditionally target First Time Buyers but increased rapidly in apartments,” said Grin.

“This may be down to the fact that the market is going through some degree of flux at the minute, reacting to concerns over developer’s ability to deliver homes priced within Central Bank lending rules for medium income earners. This is driving developers to consider switching to student accommodation or co-living developments, or to look at other build to rent schemes.

“In response to this, and to address some of the issues the Irish housing market is facing, we see potential for the Central Bank to review its loan-to-income ratio rule, particularly for those home buyers who chose to fix rates for 5 -10 years.”

Owner Occupier Fixed Rates Current Rates New Rates 1 Year Fixed 3.15% 3.15% (No change) 2 Year Fixed 3.15% 3.15% (No change) 3 Year Fixed 2.85% 2.85% (No change) 4 Year Fixed 2.85% 2.85% (No change) 5 Year Fixed 2.85% 2.85% (No change) 7 Year Fixed n/a 3.15% 10 Year Fixed n/a 3.30%