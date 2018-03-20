Ten Startups Join €650,000 Accelerator Course

20 Mar 2018 | 11.23 am

Digital startup incubator NDRC is to invest a further €650,000 in its latest accelerator programme, which will take in ten new enterprises and set out to prepare them for follow-on investment over a period of 12 weeks.

At NDRC’s Digital Exchange offices, the companies will work with the NDRC team over the course of the pre-seed accelerator phase, helping them move beyond a good idea into building a team and a business that can attract investment and grow.

Chief executive Ben Hurley (pictured) said: “Developing a startup from an idea right through to being ready for investment is a challenging process. With our proven expertise and focus, NDRC is here to help with that process. A good mix of entrepreneurs in this Spring programme will lend itself to an interesting dynamic, with international influences from as far afield as Taiwan being sure to add to the experience.

“We’re also delighted to see entrepreneurs emerging from the third level sector, with DIT’s New Frontiers and the Learning and Innovation Centre in IT Blanchardstown being two such initiatives feeding into our current investment cohort.”

Having invested in 28 new startups during 2017, the number of companies in NDRC’s portfolio now exceeds 250 in the decade since its foundation. Its portfolio of companies includes Tandem, SilverCloud Health, Newswhip, Boxever and Nuritas, each of which has gone on to secure millions of euro in follow-on-investment.

The ten companies joining the latest programme:

Genuid’s platform provides UID (Unique Identification) tagging and track-and-trace solutions, allowing customers to bind UIDs to various apps and have visibility over their global supply chains.

Evidential.tech bridges the gap between the blockchain and the requirements of enterprise business systems.

Evopass develops mobile-first ticketing software to control how tickets for live events are resold to reduce ticket touting and fraud.

Depublish combines technology with legislation to quickly determine if content is wrongly published and builds targeted products around that core function to limit by cyber-bullying, online defamation and hostile campaigns.

UrbanFox protects retailers and reduces online payment fraud by analysing online fraudulent behaviour.

SparroWatch is developing low-powered smart camera systems that can be deployed in any location.

SKMMP is a showroom for fashion collections, providing a platform for ambitious brands which want to scale their business.

Cerebreon Technologies is a data analytics company providing insolvency firms with better tools to manage cases.

Advanced Radio Mapping is ‘Google Analytics’ for the physical world, using sensor tech and machine learning to help track event performance and effectiveness of spend at events.

InvizBox is a world leader in highly configurable yet easy-to-use privacy devices, offering hardware VPN protection for home, office and mobile use.