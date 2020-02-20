Temp Agency For The Boardroom

20 Feb 2020 | 03.27 pm

Boardroom Advisors, a company that provides part-time experienced directors for funded startups, scale-ups and SMEs, is coming to Ireland.

The Irish operation will be based in Dublin and will be headed by regional director Hidai Degani. The company was founded in 2015 and says it has been expanding fast in the British market. Ireland is its first move overseas.

Degani (pictured) said: “I am a big believer in the model, which provides part-time experienced directors for funded startups, scaleups and SMEs, on a very flexible and cost effective basis. I believe that many growing Irish businesses will find the service very beneficial.”

The idea is that firms can hire an experienced advisor at board level for periods as small as one day each quarter, up to two or three days a week. According to Boardroom Advisors, there are no recruitment fees, no long term commitments and personnel can be swapped as needs change.

The roles they will fill or supplement include part-time chief executive, COO, CCO, managing director, strategy director, chairman, strategic advisor, mentor and coach.

Chief executive John Courtney added: “The past 12 months have seen unprecedented growth for BoardroomAdvisors in the UK. Expanding our services to Ireland is a natural step for us.”

There are more details here, and an introductory video below.