Telus Staff Raise €50k For Aware And Horse Rescue

26 Oct 2021 | 10.18 am

Staff at Telus International have raised €50,000 that will go to two Irish charities, Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue.

The company reached its annual fundraising target in only a month, with 500 staff from its Cork, Dublin and Mayo branches taking part in a sponsored virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise the cash.

It funds raised will go towards the mental health charity’s helpline service and My Lovely Horse’s feed bill in the Cork region for 2022, with each receiving €25,000.

Aware says the donation will fund c.2,000 calls to its free helpline.

The virtual climb, known as the ‘Go All Out’ challenge, took place as part of Telus’s Days of Giving, a programme for staff, retirees, family, and friends in each of the global regions where the customer experience company operates.

Director of human resources Miriam Manning said: “We are absolutely blown away by the efforts of our team and the support from our community for these two amazing charities. They collectively walked more than 22,000 kilometres in just two weeks, about three times the distance between Ireland and Kilimanjaro by air.

“This amazing feat showed just how motivated they are by these two charities, which they themselves selected as our charity partners.”

Telus has also signed up to the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan and introduced two hives of 60,000 native honey bees at its Cork campus.

“We also donated fresh, organic produce from its gardens to the Rainbow Club, a local charity that supports children and teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder,” added director of operations Daniela Illuminati.

Photo: Daniela Illuminati, Director of Operations and Site Lead at Telus International Ireland, with Drew Flood of Aware. (Pic: Maxwells)