TELUS Pledges €50k To My Lovely Horse And Aware

05 Aug 2021 | 02.57 pm

Digital IT solutions provider TELUS International has made a commitment to raise €50,000 for its two partner charities, Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue.

The company is to host a series of fundraising activities over the coming year, starting with a sponsored 97km virtual walk challenge of Africa’s highest mountain Mount Kilimanjaro.

The Mount Kilimanjaro virtual walk — ‘Go All Out’ — will take place over a two-week period in September and will form part of the company’s set of annual volunteer events called TELUS Days of Giving.

The company said that the Mount Kilimanjaro virtual challenge demonstrated a continued commitment to CSR initiatives despite restrictions on in-person gatherings.

The fundraising proceeds raised will cover the costs of all animal feed for My Lovely Horse Rescue’s Cork site for the next year. It will also support Aware, a charity assisting people living with depression and bi-polar disorder.

Director of HR at TELUS Ireland Miriam Manning, said: “Our partner charities — Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue — chosen by our team members in Ireland, are truly deserving.

“I am so proud of the dedication that has been shown to both causes to date by our team members and we look forward to running fundraisers and volunteering initiatives over the next year to reach the €50,000 target.”

Director of Compliance & Audit at TELUS Nora Clancy added: “In addition to these initiatives, we are proud supporters of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan and were delighted to welcome two hives of 60,000 native Irish honey bees each to our campus in Mahon back in May. This was done to protect local biodiversity.

“Our on-site horticultural therapist in Cork, Ciara Parsons, also delivers fresh produce straight from our allotment garden to the neighbouring Rainbow Club that supports children and teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder. We also support Inner City Helping Homeless and Cork Penny Dinners.

“Going forward, we are excited to build upon the success of our CSR work to date and deepen our connection with the communities around us at our sites across the country.”

Photo (l-r): Kelly Mellerick and Jayne Duggan of My Lovely Horse Rescue and Miriam Manning (pic: Michael O’Sullivan)