Tell Your Story On Instagram

The world has gone mobile and, with 2.4 billion smartphone users globally, everyone has a camera phone in their pocket. Nine in 10 images shared online are taken with a camera phone – a situation that is rewriting the rules of communication between businesses and people.

In fact, 25 million businesses now use Instagram to connect with potential customers. Instagram is an online mobile photo and video sharing site that allows people and businesses to share pictures and videos either publicly or privately on the app, as well as through a variety of other social networking platforms. It’s a place for visual storytelling, where people express their passions, and look for inspiration.

The key to success? Be real. Being yourself is crucial to being part of the Instagram community. People like to connect with businesses that show their personality, let them go behind the scenes, and encourage real conversation about their products and services.

And make it actionable. The best posts make it clear what you want people to do when they see your post; what you want them to feel or experience when viewing your content. If you want them to share with a friend, encourage sharing! If you want them to buy a product, provide a link in your bio or have them contact you via the contact button. Just make sure that your posts evoke an action from your customers when they see it.

Case Study: Kerrigan’s Craft Butcher

Boxing clever with food for fitness

Since 1973, the Kerrigan family have been providing their local community with fresh, quality meat. This butchery business has also grown with the times, expanding its range to include easy-to-cook meals and healthy options.

When Barry Kerrigan started to take a personal interest in fitness and nutrition, he hit upon a new idea: putting together boxes of lean, quick-to-prepare meats for his health-conscious customers, especially those in training or on high-protein regimes. As demand grew, Kerrigan’s started to deliver the boxes too.

The family has promoted its boxes with Facebook and Instagram, delivering more than 15,000 boxes to customers’ doors in 2017. Kerrigan’s now operates three stores and employs 35 people.

“Our brand has had a complete overhaul in recent years and we see what we do as the modern age of butchery,” said Kerrigan. “Social media has been a really powerful way to spread the word as we’ve evolved our product range and worked to build a wider customer base beyond Ireland.

Kerrigan’s also have a new app, from which they fulfil customer orders orders within 90 minutes.

“We love to showcase our products, specials and recipe ideas on Instagram, and share behind-the-scenes fun on Instagram Stories — it’s great for building community. We’ve also found Instagram Stories to be an extremely effective way to drive traffic to our website, as you can now add links to Stories.”

Get Started On Instagram

Step 1: Download the Instagram app: You’ll get it for iOS from the App Store, for Android from Google Play store or for Windows Phone from the Windows Phone Store.

Step 2: Sign up: Open the app and tap ‘Sign Up’. Enter your email address and tap ‘Next’, or tap ‘Log in with Facebook’ to sign up with your Facebook account.

Step 3: Set up a free business profile: Within the app, find ‘Settings’, then scroll down to ‘Switch to business account’. When you have a business account, you can add useful business information such as your opening hours, your business address and phone number.

Step 4: Post and follow users: Start posting content you’d like to see in your feed, using relevant hashtags. Also, start following similar accounts.

