Tegus Brings Business Intel Jobs To Waterford

US business intelligence company Tegus is to set up its EMEA head office in Waterford, where it will create up to 100 jobs within two years.

Founded in San Francisco by twin brothers Michael and Thomas Elnick, Tegus conducts and collects research and data for its primary information platform, which “enables clients to discover answers to the most challenging questions they face today, faster and more efficiently than anywhere else”.

Thomas Elnick commented: “We are seeing more and more institutional investors and corporations incorporating qualitative and primary research into their processes to make better and faster decisions. As we expand internationally, we are relentlessly focused on delivering an incredible user experience and product for our customers.

“Ireland provides us with the perfect entry point to EMEA to support our growing global customer base and align our team with our customers’ success.”

Headquartered in Chicago since 2018, Tegus has over 1,000 customers worldwide, including investment firms, corporations, and consultancies.

Vice president EMEA David Cashman said: “I know Waterford boasts great talent, and now we can offer global level tech jobs to the amazing local talent. We look forward to building the Tegus brand in Waterford as one of the premier tech companies with which to build and grow your career.”

The company is receiving state aid from IDA Ireland.

IDA executive director Mary Buckley stated: ““Winning jobs and investment in regional locations is central to IDA Ireland’s strategy, and Tegus is a welcome addition to the tech cluster in the South East region.”

Tegus has commenced hiring for jobs in business development, customer success, operations, sales, and people management, with full details here. The company is located at Boxworks while it identifies a permanent office space in Waterford City.