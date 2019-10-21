Techstars Startup Week Dublin Kicks Off

21 Oct 2019 | 10.03 am

Dozens of entrepreneur-focused events are taking place around Dublin city this week as part of Techstars Startup Week Dublin, which returns for its second year.

The initiative, which is supported by Dublin City Council, aims to bring together entrepreneurs, innovators, local leaders and the community between October 21 and 25 to celebrate entrepreneurship in Dublin.

More than 80 events are scheduled to take place across 32 venues in the city, mostly comprising talks and interviews. The events are organised into seven tracks, including technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Each day has a different schedule of talks, panels and keynotes running from 10am till 3pm. These ‘Base Camp’ talks will take place in Dublin City Council civic offices on Wood Quay.

Startups can also avail of one-to-one mentor sessions provided by the Local Enterprise Office taking place at the Base Camp on October 25.

Among the events, NxSTech’s ‘Northern Ireland startup tech on tour’ will showcase NI startup technology in Dublin, while also discussing north-south startup collaboration.

Other event highlights include:

Techstars day with global reps flying in to share content

Enterprise Ireland Innovation Day

The NASA – Space APP challenge

Upstarter technology recruitment event

The Dublin BIC funding and Scaling Session

‘Growing a business’ evening hosted by Startup Ballymun

The week-long event is part of a series of startup weeks organised in countries around the world under the Techstars brand. The US organisation runs accelerator programmes, corporate partnerships and a VC fund.

Mary Mac Sweeney, deputy head of economic development and enterprise with Dublin City Council, said that the startup week shines a light on the “strong, innovative, entrepreneurial community here in Dublin”.

Gene Murphy is the founder of Startup Boost, a pre-accelerator programme for pre-seed startups, which partners with Techstars, among others. He is also the co-organiser of Startup Week Dublin. “Building businesses is tough but it doesn’t need to be difficult,” said Murphy.

“That’s why at Startup Week, right across Dublin people can meet and get to know the next person that can help them either start a company, scale a company or move into working in a high-growth company.”

Register through the Techstars Startup Week Dublin website to attend any of the events.

Photo: (l-r) Jennifer Melia, Enterprise Ireland; Talita Holzer, WaytoB; Startup Week Dublin’s Colin Keogh and Gene Murphy; Roisin Lyons, DCU; Furkan Karayel, DiverseIN; Kim McKenzie Doyle, Voxgig; David Pollard, Startup Week Dublin; and Steven O’Gara, Dublin City Council