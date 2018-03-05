Tech Startups Offered €16,000 By Ireland Funds

05 Mar 2018 | 04.28 pm

The Ireland Funds is offering early-stage technology entrepreneurs €16,000 in funding and mentoring to kickstart their new business ideas, as part of its Business Plan Competition 2018 in partnership with the NDRC.

The competition seeks to nurture creativity and hone entrepreneurial skills amongst early-stage technology entrepreneurs and is open for entries until noon on 25 April next. Students and recent graduates from the island of Ireland are invited to submit technology proposals that are at pre-investment stage.

Ten business ideas will be shortlisted and their originators invited to join in four pre-acceleration workshops, bringing their business ideas from concept to pitch, receiving mentoring and feedback throughout the process. There will then be a final pitching event and three prizes will be awarded.

The winner will be able to pitch for a place on one of NDRC’s investment programmes as well as taking away a €10,000 cash prize. Second place will receive a €5,000 cash prize and third place will receive prize money of €1,000.

Ireland Funds director Bill McKiernan said: “Ireland boasts a thriving startup scene, with initiatives popping up across the country. The Business Plan Competition aims to hone entrepreneurial skills amongst budding young entrepreneurs, who play a crucial role in developing local industries, attracting investors and creating jobs in Ireland.”

NDRC commercial director Gary Leyden (pictured) added: “NDRC is always looking for ways to enhance the level of digital entrepreneurship in Ireland, with the Business Plan Competition offering a perfect opportunity to do just that. A competition like this is a great way to start stimulating those individuals and teams who may have a good idea but are not sure how to proceed.”

Last year’s winner was Aurius, which proposed to create an affordable, high-quality hearing aid paired with a phone or tablet app, allowing users to tune the device at home. Since the win, they have brought the device to readiness are now ready to go to market.