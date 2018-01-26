Tech Sales Firm To Double Staff Numbers

26 Jan 2018 | 01.17 pm

American aales and market company N3 is to double the number of people it employs from 100 to 200 by the end of this year, and is now looking to fill 50 of those positions immediately.

The Atlanta company specialises in revenue growth for new and existing customers, primarily within technology industry segments. N3’s digital sales and marketing platform uses advanced and proprietary technologies and processes to accelerate revenue conversion.

N3 was founded in 2004 and its clients include Microsoft, Cisco, SAP, and IBM. The Dublin office serves as a central anchor for the EMEA and N3 also has offices in Bogota, Charleston, Fargo, Fort Lauderdale, London, San Jose in Costa Rica, Sao Paulo; Seattle, Singapore and Sydney.

Chief executive Jeff Laue (pictured) said: “As the technology sector continues to rapidly expand in Europe, Ireland serves as a key strategic location to service our global clients. Dublin gives us access to the highly educated sales and technical resources we need, and a wide range of language capabilities. We offer candidates the chance to work with leading technology companies in a fast-paced, cutting edge environment.”

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan added: “N3 was first attracted to Ireland due to our international reputation as a location where companies can quickly establish their operations and rapidly expand to service their growing customer base in Europe. The Dublin office plays a central role in the company’s international expansion.”

Qualified candidates with sales experience and related college degrees can find more information or apply on the company’s website, or email recruiting@n3results.com.