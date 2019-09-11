Tech Partnership To Boost Hotel Revenue

11 Sep 2019 | 11.54 am

Two cloud software companies specialising in managing hotel properties and revenue are partnering to bring an integrated service to hotels in Ireland and the UK.

Guestline develops property management platforms for the hotel industry, while Right Revenue provides the sector with revenue analytics software. Both companies are headquartered in the UK; Guestline operates an Irish office and Right Revenue is located in Northern Ireland.

The integrated offering from Guestline and Right Revenue will capture and house data such as occupancy rates, booking pace and lengths of stay, was well as provide advanced revenue management solutions that can handle large volumes of data.

“Together with Right Revenue, Guestline is taking away the guesswork of working out a rate strategy and understanding the cost of sale by capturing live data and feeding this through to Right Revenue for analysis,” said Clio O’Gara (pictured), country manager for Guestline Ireland.

“When such integration doesn’t exist, hoteliers must manually source and update data, which is time consuming and takes the focus away from forecasting and planning.”

Adrienne Hanna, founder and CEO of Right Revenue, said that the Guestline integration will help give a holistic view of all the live data a revenue manager needs, “saving at least two hours a day in manual report pulling”.

“Right Revenue receives live data from Guestline to identify business trends and key performance indicators. We run hundreds of algorithms and along with forecasting, offer recommendations on rate changes and rate controls,” Hanna explained.