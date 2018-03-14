14 Mar 2018 | 10.31 am

Irish tech companies raised €994m in funding in 2017, according to the Irish Venture Capital Association. The total was up by 12% compared with 2016 but well down on the year-on-year increase of 70% between 2015 and 2016.

The IVCA’s VenturePulse survey, which is published in association with law firm William Fry, recorded €177m in fundraising for technology SMEs through the fourth quarter of 2017, up 15% on Q4 2016.

Some of the bigger Q4 fundraisers included €10m for Dublin chipmaker Decawave and €19m for software firm Kaseya. Fintech venture Transfermate also raised €30m during the last few months of 2017.

• Download who got how much VC in Ireland in 2017

Sarah-Jane Larkin (pictured), director general of the IVCA, said that growth/expansion funding represented 85% of total funds raised. “It is noteworthy, however, that seed/early stage grew significantly, reaching a high of €131m for the year, up from €70.2m in 2016,” she said.

International investors accounted for two-thirds of the funding raised by Irish companies in 2017. Larkin added that the sectoral spread of investments reflects Ireland’s growing tech capability and clusters that have developed, such as the medical device sector in Galway.

“Venture capital investment in 2017 was concentrated on software (28%), life sciences (23%) and fintech (18%), with many innovations underpinned by artificial intelligence and analytics,” said Larkin.

Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography