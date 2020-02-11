Tech E-Learning Scheme To Help Workers Upskill

11 Feb 2020 | 03.10 pm

A state-backed initiative that gives companies access to low-cost tech e-learning programmes has been launched in Ireland.

Called TechLearn, the initiative was launched by Technology Ireland Software Skillnet. It allows companies to access high-quality educational content via a partnership with US e-learning platforms Pluralsight and O’Reilly Learning.

The platforms provide tech workers with continuous learning through a choice of more than 15,000 online training courses, interactive videos, case studies and skills assessment tools.

The platforms, which are used by staff in companies such as vmware, Google and Salesforce, will be available through TechLEARN to companies and their staff in Ireland.

The on-demand digital libraries on the learning platforms in TechLearn span foundation- to expert-level courses in key technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, internet-of-things (IoT), data science, cybersecurity and cloud computing, and software development and systems.

Any company can apply for the TechLearn scheme; contact Technology Ireland Software Skillnet and join the network for free — from there, you can apply for the training options, including TechLearn. Successful applicants can then get a 50% rebate from Technology Ireland Software Skillnet for the cost of accessing the e-learning courses.

Una Fitzpatrick, director of Technology Ireland, said that digital technologies now enable almost all company operations. “The half-life of skills is rapidly falling as technologies like AI and blockchain, take hold. We expect that more than half of all employees will require reskilling and upskilling in digital and technology skills as a result.”

Maire Hunt, network director of the Technology Ireland Software Skillnet, added that TechLearn’s digital content and tools enable companies to curate and customise learning paths.

“Giving staff the ability to learn within the flow of work, or in their own time, and quickly search for the knowledge they need immediately, speaks to millennials and older workers alike,” Hunt continued.

Skillnet Ireland chief executive, Paul Healy, noted that lifelong learning is no longer an option but a necessity. “For workers of the future, the ability to adapt their skills to the changing needs of the workplace will be critical,” he added.

Photo: (from left) Sean Farrington, Pluralsight; Una Fitzpatrick, Technology Ireland; Alexia Pederson and Paul Healy, Skillnet Ireland (Pic: Julien Behal Photography)