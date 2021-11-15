Teamwork Offers Free Software To Startups

15 Nov 2021 | 10.26 am

Teamwork, which develops project management software for client services companies, is looking for companies to join its startup programme.

The lure is one year of free project management software, including help desk, document management, CRM, and chat software.

The company says over 500 startups have benefited from the initiative, including web design and marketing agencies, medical tech startups, online stores, and more.

According to Teamwork, eligibility is determined based on length of time in business, revenue, and employee numbers. Companies in their infancy (two years or less) tend to be approved, says Teamwork. To join, startups apply through Teamwork’s website.

Teamwork says it wants to double the number of businesses on the startup plan in the next 12 months. The company also runs Teamwork Catalyst, a SaaS incubator for early stage startups in Ireland, providing access to Teamwork software, events and free office space in Cork city centre.

Peter Coppinger (pictured), co-founder and CEO, commented: “When we started in business, we were stuck in the ‘consultancy trap’ for years before we broke through into product. Looking back, if somebody had put a roof over our heads and given us internet, coffee and a tiny bit of advice, we could have got going a lot faster.

“The incubators and other incentives available in Ireland today all push early founders to take on funding. It’s not the right path for many founders who are still figuring things out and equity is a precious resource,” he added.

“We’d like to see some more support for bootstrapped SaaS founders, and to that end Teamwork Catalyst is the programme we wish existed when we started. We’re ‘paying it forward’ and we’re doing our small bit to help make Ireland more ‘sassy’.”

Teamwork has offices in five countries and a global team of 270 employees serving over 20,000 businesses globally.