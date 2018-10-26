Teamwork Founders Are Entrepreneurs Of The Year

26 Oct 2018 | 10.02 am

Daniel Mackey and Peter Coppinger of Teamwork have been named winners of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 competition.

Circa 1,500 people were in attendance for the award ceremony in Citywest to celebrate the achievements of the 24 finalists.

Teamwork.com is a self-funded Software as a Service company based in Cork that has been in business for 11 years. The company has 22,000 paying customers, employs 200 people and has a remote workforce in 15 countries, with office locations in five of those.

The business booked a pre-tax profit of €3.6m on revenue of €10.8m in 2016, when sales advanced 37% year-on-year. The two founders shared €500,000 in pay, and the firm ended the year with €6.5m cash in the balance sheet.

Bill Wolsey was named Industry Entrepreneur Of The Year. His business Beannchor Group comprises hotels, pubs and restaurants. Elaine Sullivan from Carrick Therapeutics received the award for Emerging Entrepreneur.

The winners were selected by awards judges Anne Heraty, Michael Carey, Mark Roden, Evelyn O’Toole, Edmond Harty, Joe Hogan, Jerry Kennelly, Brendan Mooney, Pat McDonagh and Denis O’Brien, Joe Healy and Jeremy Fitch.

The awards criteria centre on innovation; value creation; strategic direction; financial performance; national and global impact; and the entrepreneur’s contribution to society and industry.

An award for making a significant contribution to Ireland through their entrepreneurial vision, innovation and commitment to excellence was presented to venture capital investor Sean O’Sullivan of SOSV.

Photo: Daniel Mackey and Peter Coppinger