Teamwork Analyses December Productivity

29 Nov 2021 | 08.31 am

December has been confirmed as the least productive month of the year, according to a new study from Teamwork, the project management platform.

The company reviewed over 25 million tasks completed by users in the last 12 months and found that December is almost half as productive as October, the most productive month.

When analysing European users, Teamwork found that the single most productive day is December 1, while the second week is the most productive overall.

Not surprisingly, productivity begins to drop off in the third week of December and drops by half during Christmas week. In the last week of the year, only a small percentage of tasks get completed.

By contrast, in America December starts slowly and productivity grows week after week, perhaps due to Thanksgiving. For US office workers, the third week is when most tasks get ticked off. In 2020, with the most productive December day was Thursday 17th.

Teamwork CEO Peter Coppinger (pictured) commented: “Our study also found that around 60% of tasks are typically completed by Wednesday. We would recommend aiming to have most of your workload for the year completed by December 15 to avoid the end of December slump.”

For workers whose routine is ruled by task schedules, Teamwork recommends that employrs should assign all essential work at the start of the month to decrease stress and maintain quality.

Teamwork has offices in five countries and a global team of 270 employees serving over 20,000 businesses globally.