TCD Launches Distance Learning MBA

17 Jun 2021 | 11.10 am

Trinity College Dublin’s business school has introduced a two-year distance learning Master of Business Administration degree, with 80% online and 20% on-campus learning.

The new Flexible Executive MBA will welcome its first cohort this September — applications are now open — and will bring together students from around the world via the Matrix Room, a recently launched interactive hub developed for the programme.

The part-time programme will also give students the option to choose from a number of elective modules, enabling them to tailor their education to meet specific career goals.

Chair of business studies Professor Andrew Burke said: “With huge swathes of the world of work having gone remote due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the launch of our new Flexible Executive MBA is certainly timely. However, the reality is that this is four years in the making, having been prompted by growing trends in remote, flexible, juggling co-working parents and other new forms of working.”

With an 80-20 percentage split in delivery, students will retain the opportunity to work at the school’s building in the heart of the TCD campus. Facilitated by the Matrix Room, students will also be able to choose when and where they study, as all programme materials will be available online.

Programme director Dr Eimear Nolan added: “With a rapidly changing global environment, it is becoming increasingly difficult for professionals to balance work and family responsibilities while ensuring they advance their careers. Our flexible Executive MBA programme offers professionals an innovative, dynamic and highly interactive learning experience that fits around their hectic schedules.

“A flexible workforce needs flexible education and many of tomorrow’s leaders who need an MBA are emerging from new types of career paths. So, we decided to create a distance learning MBA for them which mirrors the project-based format of our on-campus MBAs.”

Trinity Business School is among the top one per cent of business schools globally. Only a handful of schools included in the Financial Times 2021 Online MBA Ranking hold the same Triple-Accredited status, according to the college.