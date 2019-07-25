Taxpayer Golf Subsidy Kept Under Wraps

25 Jul 2019 | 03.26 pm

The government is not disclosing the cost to Irish taxpayers of bringing the Ryder Cup to Adare Manor in 2026.

Minister Shane Ross said the government has agreed with the PGA and European Tour a financial support package comprising licence fees, investment in Irish Golf tour events and marketing.

“The precise details are commercially sensitive for the European Tour,” the minister stated.

Taxpayer funding will also support the Ryder Cup event through the provision of local authority and public services such as policing and transport, as well as the staging of fan zones and promotional events, such as the opening ceremony.

Ross added that there will also be a programme of marketing, with no cost disclosed, to maximise the impact of the event for Ireland in terms of profile, attendance and long term legacy.

Adare Manor, owned by tax exile JP McManus and partners, will pay the cost of making the course suitable to host the event.

The minister claimed that there would be an estimated promotional value for Ireland of hosting the Ryder Cup of around €100m.

When Ireland last staged the Ryder Cup in 2006, the economy went into meltdown the following year.

The Ryder Cup comprises a series of matchplay matches played between teams representing Europe and the USA over three days. The event is held every two years, alternating between Europe and US golf courses. The next event is scheduled for Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2020.

An economic impact study commissioned by Fáilte Ireland claims that the projected spend in the Irish economy (including indirect and ‘induced’ impact) would be in the range of €90m to €160m. The unpublished study reached the bizarre conclusion that 1,220 full time jobs would be created due to the event.