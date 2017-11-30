Taxpayer Funding Of €56m For Sports Projects

30 Nov 2017 | 05.09 pm

Sports organisations and practically every GAA club in the country are to share €56m in grants under the Sports Capital Programme, according to a long list of allocations released by minister Shane Ross (pictured).

The SCP is the primary means of providing taxpayer funding for capital projects to sport and community organisations at local, regional and national level. The 2017 round of the programme closed for applications last February, with a record number of 2,320 applications received.

The list of bodies and how much they are to receive runs to 33 pages, and is available on the website of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport. A further €4m has been set aside for regional grants (with maximum grants of up to €200,000) and these will be announced in the coming weeks.

• Download County By County Breakdown Of Taxpayer Funded Sports Grants

More than 10,000 sports projects have now benefited from taxpayer funding since 1998, bringing the total allocations in that time to €911m.

Minister Brendan Griffin commented: “The €56m in grants will ensure the backlog of schemes which were awaiting funding can be cleared. In the region of 50 different sports benefited from the grants announced today, and every county has benefited substantially from the extra resources we secured. While the individual grants vary from a few hundred euros to €150,000, every single one of the grants can make a significant difference to their community.”