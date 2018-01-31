Taxi Fares Raised By 3.2%

31 Jan 2018 | 08.47 am

Taxi fares across Ireland will increase by 3.2% with effect from tomorrow, February 1. The hike was sanctioned by the National Transport Authority last September.

Noel Ebbs (pictured), CEO of Lynk taxis, commented: “At Lynk we’re welcoming the fare increase as it will improve the income for our drivers. Many drivers say the increase will not be enough to offset increased insurance, tax and fuel costs. Drivers will also have to pay approx. €200 to recalibrate their meters. We believe our customers will accept the slight increase in their individual fares.”