Taxback Forecasts Bumper Self-Assessed Tax Yield

31 Oct 2017 | 12.36 pm

Self-assessed taxpayers could be facing double hit from Revenue if their businesses are showing greater profits this year, according to consultants Taxback, but it all comes down to how you decide to assess your ‘preliminary tax’ payment for next year to ensure you don’t underpay.

The Revenue Commissioners’ annual report for 2016 shows that receipts from self-assessed income rose from €1.4 billion to €1.9 billion between 2015 and 2016, an increase that looks likely to occur again in 2017, which could make businesses paying low levels of preliminary tax liable for a 100% impost on top of their current tax bill.

Taxback.com senior consultant Barry Flanagan (pictured) explains: “The upturn in the economy will likely lead to increased income this year for many people. For example, rents continue to grow throughout the country, increasing landlord income as a result. Their tax bill could be bigger this year and therefore Revenue’s tax take will reflect these larger bills.”

An unexpected or underestimated increase in income in 2016 could mean that those filing a tax return now could be hit with a double whammy in future in respect of the amount they owe. “It is entirely possible that a ‘double hit will occur for many self-employed people this year as a result of improving economic conditions,” said Flanagan. “This is a necessary evil of a growing business, so while there might be a financial sting in the tax return this year, it’s all for a greater good because higher tax bill stems from higher profits.

“For example, if a self-employed person had a tax bill of €30,000 in 2014 and 2015, they probably paid that amount in preliminary tax last October for 2016. But now that they’ve completed their accounts, they may find that the tax for 2016 is actually €45,000, so they will need to pay the additional €15,000 for 2016 at the end of this month, plus preliminary tax of €45,000 for 2017. So their actual payment has jumped from €30,000 to €60,000 in just 12 months.”

So how can you avoid that double whammy? Taxback.com says that to avoid interest charges, the amount of preliminary tax paid for a tax year must be equal to or exceed the lower of:

90% of your final liability for the current tax year (i.e. 2016),

100% of your final liability for the previous tax year (i.e. 2015), or

105% of your final liability for the pre-preceding tax year (i.e. 2014).

Preliminary Tax Options

Their standard advice on preliminary tax is that the individual needs to ensure that they are comfortable with the option that they select. The option of paying 90% of anticipated current year (i.e. 2017) liability is most likely to lead to underpayment, and consequently is really only recommended when the individual is very confident they can accurately predict their final liability. It is most often used by those who through their own personal circumstances know they will have a reduced income and liability.

Option 2: For most people, this is the more risk averse of paying 100% of the previous year liability, which eliminates the potential for an underpayment and any associated penalties in the following year, regardless of how fallow or fruitful it is.

If the individual has experienced a bumper year and has not planned adequately for it, or has another financial outlay they wish to prioritise, they may wish to exercise the lesser known Option 3. This is the option to pay 105% of your final liability for the preceding tax year (i.e. basing it on 105% of 2015 final liability).

This option is only available where preliminary tax is paid by direct debit and does not apply where the tax payable for the preceding year was nil. Anyone hoping to avail of this option would need the direct debit in place by the end of this month at the latest.

Flanagan concluded: “Regardless of the option the final liability will remain the same, so this is a cashflow consideration only. Where the cashflow impact is not material, our recommendation would be to ensure compliance by paying 100% of the previous year and taking the hit now, to ensure no nasty surprises later.

“The important thing is that it’s never too late to file a return and it’s always a case of the sooner the better. If you act fast you may still make the deadline and even if you miss it you will negate the impact of late fees and penalties that just get bigger the longer you leave it.”