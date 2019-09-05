Tax Efficient Investment Solutions For Non Domiciliaries

05 Sep 2019 | 04.49 pm

If you are resident in Ireland, but not Irish domiciled, then you may be able to earn certain types of investment returns free from Irish tax. Brian Walsh, Director of Financial Planning, and Barry Kennelly, Tax Director at Davy Private Clients, outline some things to bear in mind.

What is the difference between residence and domicile?

The test for Irish tax residency is based on the number of days spent in Ireland in a given year. In general, you will be regarded as Irish resident for tax purposes if you spend 183 days or more in Ireland in any calendar year or 280 days or more in Ireland over any two calendar years (provided you spend at least 30 days In Ireland in both years).Individuals can also elect to become Irish resident in certain cases.

Domicile is a legal concept based on the notion of an individual’s permanent home. It is not defined in legislation. Most people will take the domicile of their parents at birth – this is known as the ‘domicile of origin’. It can also be possible to acquire a ‘domicile of choice’ in another jurisdiction.

Background to the remittance basis of taxation

The Irish tax system contains special rules known as the remittance basis of taxation for those who are Irish tax resident but not Irish domiciled (‘non-doms’). Non-doms are taxed on their Irish source income and gains in the normal way as they arise. In general, foreign income and gains are only taxed in Ireland if they are brought back into or ‘remitted’ to Ireland. This is known as the remittance basis of taxation.

What you need to bear in mind

The rules around the remittance basis of taxation are complex and can change over time. In addition, your own personal circumstances and intentions may also change. This could affect your status as a qualifying non-dom. This is a complex area, so if you are uncertain of your status you should seek advice from a suitable qualified tax adviser. Further information is available at www.revenue.ie.

A portfolio should be structured to meet both your acceptable risk profile and the tax rules on qualifying investments. It is important to have a platform that ensures the correct investments are included and the asset allocation can be altered to take account of changing market conditions. The flow of funds is also critical as well as ensuring that income and capital are segregated where possible.

