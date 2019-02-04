Tax Burden Increased By 7.0% In January

04 Feb 2019 | 05.24 pm

Tax revenues of €5,370 million were collected in January 2019, an annual increase of 7.0%

.

Despite adjustments to USC and income tax bands in Budget 2019, the government collected an extra 7.6% in Income Tax through the month than a year earlier.

VAT receipts through January primarily relate to the November and December trading period. Tax receipts under this heading increased by 11.7%, delivering an extra €285 million to state coffers ahead of the increases in the hospitality rate from 9% to 13.5% on January 1.

Gross voted current expenditure rose by 7.0% year-on-year, while gross voted capital expenditure was 2.6% ahead on the same period in 2018.

In total, government income in January exceeds outgoings by €1.6 billion.

Peter Vale, Tax Partner at Grant Thornton, commented: “ VAT receipts were the most interesting part of today’s Exchequer figures, as they took in the key Christmas trading period. Perhaps surprisingly, the VAT figures were very solid, despite anecdotal evidence of a slower than expected trading period for retailers.

“Concerns that the relative increase in online sales as a percentage of overall sales could reduce the VAT take for the Exchequer have also not materialised, although this is not that surprising given that the majority of online sellers would be required to charge Irish VAT on their sales.”