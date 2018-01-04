Tax Burden Increased By 6% In 2017

04 Jan 2018 | 10.09 am

The tax burden on the Irish economy increased by 6.0% through 2017 as government extracted additional taxes of €2,870m from taxpayers year-on-year, for a total haul of €50,740m

Cumulative income tax receipts at end-December 2017 of €20,010m were 4.4% or €840m higher year-on-year. PAYE income tax receipts grew by 9.0% or €1,085m.

Corporation tax receipts of €8,200m grew by 11.6% or €850m year-on-year.

Excise duties grew by 3.7% or €214m year-on-year ,while Value Added Tax levied on spending and services grew by 7.1% through 2017 for a total of €13,300m.

The government also extracted more in wealth taxes through 2017. Capital Gains Tax receipts amounted to €826m for the full year and Capital Acquisition Tax receipts amounted to €460m. Between then, the two main wealth taxes extracted 4.0% more from wealth creators than in 2016.

Stamp duties, the tax levied on property transactions, amounted to €1,200m, a marginal annual increase of 0.8%. The Local Property Tax extracted €477m from property owners in 2017, up 3.0%.

Spending by government departments and their agencies increased by €2,300m through 2017, an annual hike of 5.2%.

Exchequer debt servicing costs in 2017 were €6,220m, consisting of interest expenditure of €6,090m and debt management expenses of €134m. This was down 9.1% year-on-year but still equivalent to one-third of all the taxes levied on incomes.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe (pictured) commented: “All tax headings have recorded annual growth, with overall receipts now 60 per cent above our 2010 low point. On the spending side, gross voted expenditure at €58.6 billion is up 4.6%, reflecting the government’s commitment to deliver services that meet critical social and economic needs.

“We will continue careful management of the public finances, including the focus on reducing our debt burden and continuation with competitiveness-oriented policies.”