Tata Absorbing Pramerica’s Irish Operations

12 Nov 2020 | 01.37 pm

Insurance giant Prudential Financial and Tata Consultancy Services have concluded a strategic relationship under which Tata will absorb most of the business and staff of Pramerica Systems Ireland, Prudential’s business and technology solutions provider.

TCS will continue to provide services to Prudential, while the latter will continue to maintain a presence in Letterkenny to support Prudential Global Investment Management and other functions.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said: “Twenty years ago Pramerica began operations in Letterkenny with eight employees. In the last two decades Pramerica has successfully evolved and adapted many times over to become a substantial and significant employer in the north west region.

“This partnership with TCS is another important chapter in this process. TCS is a leading IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation with a global footprint that is committed to providing services from the north-west of Ireland and continue its successful 25-year relationship with Prudential.”

Shanahan also welcomed the news that Qualcomm Technologies is to set up a research and development centre in Cork, with hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles to be offered.

The Qualcomm subsidiary will invest €78m in the project over the next four years, with cash support from the IDA, and has already taken possession of a new 4,600 sq m building at Penrose Dock (pictured).

Site lead and director of engineering Paul Kelleher said: “This city centre location will help us to attract the world-class engineering talent needed to fuel our continued success.”

The company has begun recruiting, and is seeking people for roles in the ASIC areas of digital, analogue, machine learning, automotive, CAD, automation, system validation, advanced design for new technologies and software engineering, using leading-edge technologies to work on the next generation of ASIC chips.

