Taskforce To Help Businesses Sell Online

31 Mar 2020 | 09.45 am

The eCommerce Association of Ireland (eCAI) has launched a taskforce campaign to pair struggling companies with e-commerce professionals offering to help.

The taskforce works through a free online advisory platform for business owners who have been forced to close or are in risk of closure due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Supported companies receive free eCAI membership and can avail of one-to-one mentoring consultations, as well as tools and resources offered free or at discounted rates to get struggling business online.

According to eCAI, mentors are unbiased, non-commercial and give a minimum of five hours consultancy per pairing.

Established in 2016, eCAI is a non-profit (but membership-fee-charging) group that promotes e-commerce and companies doing business online.

Niall Bodkin, founder of eCAI, said that companies need to pivot their sales channels online due to movement restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have been overwhelmed with offers of support from professionals from all disciplines offering help and assistance to those struggling under current restrictions.”