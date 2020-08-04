Taoiseach Running Scared Of Virus

04 Aug 2020 | 06.31 pm

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that pubs that don’t serve food will not be allowed to re-open next week as previously announced.

The ‘pausing’ of the Phase 4 business re-opening schedule also extends to hotel bars and nightclubs.

Martin (pictured) added that the current restrictions on numbers attending indoor and outdoors gatherings will remain unchanged.

According to the Taoiseach: “Evidence of increased transmission is now even clearer. The the 14 day incidence per 100,000 is 7.54. This is up from 2.46 in the 14 days up to 30th June. The 14 day incidence per 100,000 has tripled over the course of a month. While the number is still low, we have to heed our Chief Medical Officer and NPHET and we need to keep the pressure on the virus.”

“I know that this will come as a blow to pub owners and I want them to know that I have enormous sympathy for their plight. This virus is taking away their ability to earn a living. It is stopping them from providing a key service in the heart of many communities, especially in rural Ireland.

“But we are doing what we are doing to save lives and to give our society and economy the best chance we can to reopen safely and sustainably. International evidence shows very clearly that pubs and nightclubs reopening too early leads directly and inextricably to increased community transmission.

“And that is the very worst thing that could happen here. It would be very damaging for our economy in the longer term, it would be very damaging for our plan to reopen schools safely, and it would of course be very damaging for our public health.”

Mandatory Face Coverings

The latest HSE data shows that there are only 14 Covid cases being treated across Ireland’s 29 acute hospitals. However, in a new move to reinforce the sense of panic across Irish society about the virus, Martin has decreed that face coverings will be mandatory in shops and shopping centres across the country from August 10.

In addition, Cyprus, Malta, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino have been removed form the travel ‘Green List’. “Anyone travelling to Ireland from those countries will now have to limit movement for 14 days upon their arrival,” said Martin.

The Irish Travel Agents Association said removing the five countries from the Green List will not have a material effect on travel agents. “The demand for international travel has significantly decreased due to low levels of consumer confidence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and bookings to Malta and Cyprus were not significant,” the organisation stated.

“The Association believes that the addition or removal of countries to the list is immaterial, as many consumers are choosing not to travel abroad for the remainder of 2020 and are postponing their travel arrangements until next year.”

Income Supports

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Protection has made payments this week to 275,000 people availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. The total amount paid under PUP now tops €3 billion. To put this in context, last year the government paid out €2.1 billion in Child Benefit.

By the latest count, there are currently c. 390,000 employees across 69,500 employers whose salaries are being subsidised by the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme. These payments are in addition to the 221,000 people who were reported on the Live Register at the end of June.

The combined total of people relying on the state for income supports this week is 886,000.

According to the CSO, the ‘Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate’ was 16.7% of the workforce in July. This figure takes account of PUP recipients but not people on TWSS.

Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton Ireland, commented: “The unemployment rate is 41% for those aged 15 to 24 years and 14% for those aged 25 to 74 years, reflecting the typically higher proportion of younger employees in the sectors that are last to re-open and hardest hit by the lockdown. It is crucial that these ‘temporary’ unemployed don’t become permanently so.”

Spending by government departments year-to-date at end July increased by 30% compared with last year, according to government data.

Outlays on social welfare benefits such as the PUP increased by 90% through the first seven months of 2020. The coronacrisis has also increased hospital spending by 19% year-on-year.

The excess of government spending over income in the period was €7.4bn compared with a surplus of €900m in the same period last year.

Latest data from the Central Bank shows that government debt increased by €13.8bn during Q1 2020, to stand at €237bn, the highest level ever. Quarterly Government Debt, which is based on the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) measure of debt, increased by €9.7bn to stand at €214bn.

The domestic economy was a net borrower in Q1 2020, with net borrowing totalling €25.1bn, a rise of €8.5bn compared to the previous quarter.

The CBI said that the increase in borrowing was primarily driven by private enterprises, as their net borrowing position increased from €30.4bn last quarter to €35bn in Q1 2020. Households’ net lending position increased by €300m to stand at €2.5bn.

‘We Will Overcome’

Martin added: “This virus has not changed. It remains as virulent as ever and it is constantly on the search for new people to infect. It remains completely indiscriminate in its cruelty. But as dangerous as it is, we have shown that we can beat it. Each one of us has the power to suppress it.

“We need to continue to suppress the virus. The only way we can do this is if we continue to work together and follow the advice. It is up to us. Please let us continue to fight the virus together. For our brilliant health workers, for our children who need to get back to school, for our vulnerable loved ones, for our society and our economy, and in honour of all those who passed away, let us continue to do the simple things that we know work. Together, we will overcome.”

What business people would like to know is what satisfies Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s definition of virus suppression.

If Cyprus can be thrown off the travel Green List for a 14-day average of 13 Covid infections per 100,000 inhabitants, is the government’s unstated policy objective to wipe out the virus in Ireland no matter the collateral employment, business, economic and mental health damage?

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

AUGUST 4 DATA

EU/EEA and the UK Sum of Cases Sum of Deaths 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100 000 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths per 100 000 United_Kingdom 305623 46210 14.3 1.3 Spain 297054 28472 68.6 0.1 Italy 248229 35166 6.0 0.2 Germany 211281 9156 10.8 0.1 France 191295 30294 21.7 0.2 Sweden 81012 5744 29.0 1.0 Belgium 70221 9850 47.9 0.3 Netherlands 55415 6140 20.3 0.0 Romania 54009 2432 81.7 2.0 Portugal 51569 1738 27.2 0.5 Poland 47469 1732 18.7 0.3 Ireland 26208 1763 9.0 0.2 Austria 21341 718 18.8 0.1 Czechia 17008 386 27.3 0.3 Denmark 13996 616 12.6 0.1 Bulgaria 11955 388 43.2 1.1 Norway 9268 256 4.5 0.0 Finland 7466 329 2.3 0.0 Luxembourg 6864 118 205.1 1.1 Croatia 5296 153 22.7 0.8 Greece 4737 209 6.8 0.1 Hungary 4544 597 2.0 0.0 Slovakia 2354 29 6.9 0.0 Slovenia 2181 117 11.0 0.3 Lithuania 2120 80 6.2 0.0 Estonia 2080 69 4.5 0.0 Iceland 1915 10 21.3 0.0 Latvia 1246 32 2.8 0.1 Cyprus 1155 19 13.4 0.0 Malta 809 9 26.7 0.0 Liechtenstein 89 1 5.2 0.0 Total 1,755,809 182,833

