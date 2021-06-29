Taoiseach Backtracks On Indoor Dining

29 Jun 2021 | 01.38 pm

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has ruled out indoor dining in restaurants and drinking in pubs without restrictions indefinitely.

Martin (pictured) declared that restaurants and pubs will not be permitted to facilitate indoor customers from July 5 as had been promised six weeks ago.

The government said dashing the hopes of thousands of business owners was based on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that the incidence of the Delta variant of Covid is “rapidly increasing and poses a significant risk to those who are not yet fully vaccinated”.

“For this reason a cautious approach is maintained with an emphasis on lower risk activities,” said Martin.

No evidence was put forward to back up NPET’s alarmist claim.

A government statement also signalled that international travel from July 19 is far from guaranteed.

“Current government advice is to avoid non-essential international travel. Depending on the prevailing public health situation at the time, Ireland will operate the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) for travel originating within the EU/EEA,” said the statement.

Martin added that indoor activities such as organised events, return of service in bars and restaurants, training, group exercise, dance etc will depend on the implementation of a system to verify vaccination or immunity. “Government will devise an implementation plan by 19 July,” the Taoiseach promised.

Overwhelming Anger

Publicans believe a vaccinated-only customer policy is unworkable. Padraig Cribben of the Vintners Federations stated: “There is overwhelming anger among our members as to how pubs in the North can open safely for indoor trading since May 24 while the UK government is removing all restrictions in the next three weeks. Why are we taking such a markedly different, more conservative approach?

“Figures from the UK reveal that while case numbers are rising across Britain, on a pro rata basis there are fewer hospital admissions, which is their green light for removing all restrictions. There is nothing to suggest we will have a different experience, so to increase restrictions here as the rest of Europe opens up is simply perverse.

“Our members will be wondering how long it will take to implement a vaccine admission protocol. There will be huge concern this will become a talking shop with ongoing delays. Is that the actual desired outcome of government and NPHET?”

Retail Excellence said it was “extremely unhelpful” that the government had not given a timeframe for the delay.

Board member Fergal Doyle said Micheál Martin’s decision to backtrack is a hammer-blow for the hospitality industry in Ireland and will have significant ramifications for business owners and staff around the country.

Doyle also criticised NPHET’s proposal to permit indoor dining for only fully vaccinated people, a cohort that would include every member of the emergency team.

“It is not clear how the government plans to make this work, especially seeing as many staff in the hospitality sector will not be vaccinated themselves by the time this plan would be rolled out. This plan is bizarre and unrealistic,” Doyle stated.

Wedding Limits

Officials said weddings that are already planned will be permitted to proceed on the basis of the changes that were promised at the beginning of June, with 50 guests permitted to attend wedding receptions with protective measures. It’s not clear what that means for weddings that haven’t yet been booked.

From next week, there will be no limit on the number of people who can visit together if they are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid in the previous nine months.

Although football stadia around Europe are crammed with fans for the Euros, from next week the limit for numbers for organised events will be permitted to increase to just 500 from 200 in stadia or venues with a capacity of over 5,000.