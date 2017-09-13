13 Sep 2017 | 02.45 pm

The government’s annual exhibition of state supports for business, called ‘Taking Care of Business’, will return on November 8 in the Printworks Conference Centre in Dublin Castle.

The half-day event is an initiative of the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, and is targeted at potential and existing business owners.

Up to 30 state bodies, agencies and units will participate, giving presentations on the key regulatory requirements for operating a business in Ireland. They will also detail their available supports and information stands will be set up in the venue. For those worried by Brexit, advice will also be given on how to diversify and expand abroad.

Launching this year’s event, Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business, Pat Breen, said that it offers a tremendous opportunity for SMEs, entrepreneurs and those planning to start businesses to speak to relevant offices and agencies who can support them.

“This event will, in the space of a half day in one location, help SMEs and potential business owners better understand what they need to do, how they can do it most easily and what supports are available to them,” he added.

Attendance is free but registration is required – see the website for more details.



Photo: Ministers Frances Fitzgerald and Pat Breen (right) with Blanco Nino founder Philip Martin at the launch of Taking Care of Business (Pic: Fennell Photography)