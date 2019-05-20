Takeaway Summit At Mansion House Dublin

20 May 2019 | 10.13 am

Takeaway Summit At Mansion House Dublin

Tuesday May 21

20 May 2019 | 10.13 am

A conference organised by Kepak and Bord Bia at the Mansion House in Dublin on May 21 will focus on the burgeoning food-to-go market.

The Food To Go Summit will include exhibitors showcasing innovative concepts and trending products in the field.

Kepak marketing director Blathnaid Ni Fhatharta said: “Kepak’s research shows that the Food-to-Go market is thriving in Ireland with a high percentage of adults buying to-go food and beverages on a regular basis. In fact Ireland is one of the leading markets in Europe for this rapidly growing food trend.”

Keynote speakers at the summit will include:

  • Gavin Rothwell of IGD
  • Maureen Gahan, Bord Bia
  • Martin Kelleher Musgrave Retail Partners
  • Noel Smith, Fresh
  • Tormond Lier, Deli De Luca
  • Ross Mooney, Google Ireland
  • Peter Rigney and Brendan Boyle of TAP Creations
  • Tom Fender, Bolt Learning
  • Shane Kavanagh, Crussh
  • Charlotte Waring, Co-Op

• Tickets are priced at €250 and available here.

 

 

 

 

 

Read next:

Wind Farm Owners ‘Crippled’ By Commercial Rates

Valuation Office is to blame

Senators Want Clampdown On Personal Guarantees

Banks should not be permitted to insist on PGs

Comments are closed.