Takeaway Summit At Mansion House Dublin

20 May 2019 | 10.13 am

A conference organised by Kepak and Bord Bia at the Mansion House in Dublin on May 21 will focus on the burgeoning food-to-go market.

The Food To Go Summit will include exhibitors showcasing innovative concepts and trending products in the field.

Kepak marketing director Blathnaid Ni Fhatharta said: “Kepak’s research shows that the Food-to-Go market is thriving in Ireland with a high percentage of adults buying to-go food and beverages on a regular basis. In fact Ireland is one of the leading markets in Europe for this rapidly growing food trend.”

Keynote speakers at the summit will include:

Gavin Rothwell of IGD

Maureen Gahan, Bord Bia

Martin Kelleher Musgrave Retail Partners

Noel Smith, Fresh

Tormond Lier, Deli De Luca

Ross Mooney, Google Ireland

Peter Rigney and Brendan Boyle of TAP Creations

Tom Fender, Bolt Learning

Shane Kavanagh, Crussh

Charlotte Waring, Co-Op

• Tickets are priced at €250 and available here.