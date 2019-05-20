20 May 2019 | 10.13 am
Takeaway Summit At Mansion House Dublin
Tuesday May 21
A conference organised by Kepak and Bord Bia at the Mansion House in Dublin on May 21 will focus on the burgeoning food-to-go market.
The Food To Go Summit will include exhibitors showcasing innovative concepts and trending products in the field.
Kepak marketing director Blathnaid Ni Fhatharta said: “Kepak’s research shows that the Food-to-Go market is thriving in Ireland with a high percentage of adults buying to-go food and beverages on a regular basis. In fact Ireland is one of the leading markets in Europe for this rapidly growing food trend.”
Keynote speakers at the summit will include:
- Gavin Rothwell of IGD
- Maureen Gahan, Bord Bia
- Martin Kelleher Musgrave Retail Partners
- Noel Smith, Fresh
- Tormond Lier, Deli De Luca
- Ross Mooney, Google Ireland
- Peter Rigney and Brendan Boyle of TAP Creations
- Tom Fender, Bolt Learning
- Shane Kavanagh, Crussh
- Charlotte Waring, Co-Op
• Tickets are priced at €250 and available here.