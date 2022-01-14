Synge Street Duo Are Top Young Scientists

14 Jan 2022 | 04.29 pm

Aditya Joshi (15) and Aditya Kumar (16) have been awarded the top prize at the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

The third year students at Synge Street, Dublin, won the award for a project entitled ‘A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem’.

The students presented their project in the Intermediate section in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category.

Prof.Pat Guiry, chair of the judging panel, commented: “The students presented a new approach to a problem that dates back to 1687, while also identifying areas of possible application in contemporary engineering. They tackled the problem using the technique of particle swarm optimisation, an algorithmic approach inspired by the biological phenomena of the behaviour of individuals within flocks or swarms. The judges were highly impressed by their elegant work, their creative ideas and their excellent presentation skills.”

The 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology winners received the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and the top prize of €7,500. They will represent Ireland at the European Union contest for Young Scientists in September 2022.

The Individual winner award went to Ross O’Boyle (16), a transition year student from Portmarnock Community College, Dublin.

His project was ‘An investigation into the effectiveness of various ventilation methods using CO2 as a proxy for the spread of Covid-19 in both controlled and real-life scenarios’.

Panel judge Prof.Orla Feely commented: “Ross used experiments and mathematical models to investigate the effectiveness of different ventilation methods at maintaining safe CO2 levels, with a view to preventing the spread of Covid-19. The judges were very impressed by the breadth of the project, and also by the way in which the student applied scientific principles to a problem of great current interest.”

Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland, stated: “The students at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition did a remarkable job this week, and have shown huge diversity of thought in actively seeking out solutions to some of the biggest challenges that humanity faces.”

This year’s BTYSTE was organised online by the SpaceTo studio in central Dublin, which handled video connections to 400 participating schools.

Roisín Ní Thomain and Aidan Power made the move from the stage in the RDS to the SpaceTo studio (above) to present the event and interview participating experts.

SpaceTo’s Fintan Gavigan commented: “Since opening last year SpaceTo has been the venue of choice for organisations and trade associations looking to create great content and communicate with stakeholders in a professional manner.

“We have produced some really great content and hosted some great events, and BT Young Scientist has brought us to a new level. To be selected to broadcast such a high-profile national event was a privilege, and we are delighted that it was such a huge success.”

Content and shows delivered throughout the week and the videos submitted by participants about their projects will remain online until the end of January.

• To view the BTYSTE content, go to https://portal.btyoungscientist.com/

Photo: Roisín Ní Thomain and Aidan Power announcing the BT Young Scientist award to Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar. (Pix: Brian McEvoy)