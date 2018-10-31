Sweet Promotions With Tara Slevin Branded Confectionery

31 Oct 2018 | 09.15 am

Sponsored Content

Let your customer know you are sweet on them with some of Tara Slevin Group’s personalised confectionery

With over 20 years’ experience in promotional product printing and marketing, Rachel Slevin has seen many changes and trends in the industry come and go.

However, something that has caught her attention recently that she thinks is absolutely perfect for the Irish market. That something is branded confectionery, including branded biscuits and branded luxury chocolate.

“Personalised confectionery, luxury chocolate and biscuits as promotional vehicles are perfect for every age, gender or demographic,” says Rachel.

“We all love them! Couple that with the fact that many of the containers in which the confectionery is stored are reusable, which means the company’s brand will remain on display for a long time.”

Enhancing Awareness

Rachel sees these munchable products as a fantastic opportunity for companies to maximise exposure for their brands and to enhance awareness. “Every time your promotional items are used, it increases your brand awareness allowing you to maximise customer retention,” she adds.

Rachel Slevin is Business Development Director at Tara Slevin Group, a highly successful family run business with nearly 40 years of experience of trading within the promotional and marketing sector. The company structure has four divisions:

Tara Irish Diaries & Calendars

Print & Design

Office Products and Stationery

Promotional Products & Business Gifts

Branding Opportunities

“I believe our range of personalised confectionery, biscuits and luxury chocolate with strong branding opportunities will capture our customers’ imaginations and inspire them with new and exciting ideas,” says Rachel.

The Tara Slevin range of personalised confectionery products includes items for all budgets, such as bite-sized sweets in covered glass jars, fully personalised containers with chocolates, sweets or mints, flow wrap packages, retro confectionery, jam, honey, biscuits, healthy options, ice pops and much more.

Tara Slevin Group is a proud and highly successful family-owned Irish company and is a member of ISME and Guaranteed Irish.

www.taraslevingroup.ie