Sweet Aldi Deal For Twomeys Bakery

11 Dec 2020 | 10.40 am

Limerick bakery Twomeys has landed a €1.5m contract with Aldi to supply the chain’s 145 Irish stores over the next year.

Twomeys will supply Aldi with apple tart, fruit scones, apple sponge and apple crumble for the supermarket’s own brand, Grainne’s Bakery.

Aldi buying director John Curtin said the bakery’s products have sold well over the last number of months.

“We see this new contract as the start of a long-term partnership with room for further growth. Twomeys are also supplying our Specially Selected Ancient Grain Sourdough Pan, which has been introduced in all our 145 stores following a highly successful trial,” Curtin added.

Twomeys director Eileen Twomey commented: “Our partnership with Aldi has been a huge boost to our business. It has allowed us to employ more people locally at a time when people and businesses across the country are facing serious challenges.”

The bakery is a family business based in Dromcollogher and employs 44 staff, including seven craft bakers. Twelve new jobs have been created as a result of the new Aldi contract and the bakery intends to increase its size and capacity in 2021.

The bakery was founded in 1901 and has been run for three generations by the Twomey family. It produces 50 different breads and cakes, using traditional family recipes.

Until the end of the year, Aldi is paying suppliers who transact up to €1m worth of business annually within five days.

Photo: Eileen Twomey with Aldi’s Peter Bough. (Pic: Daragh McSweeney/Provision)