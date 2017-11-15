SVP Launches Annual Appeal

15 Nov 2017 | 05.44 pm

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has launched its annual fundraising appeal, stating that it expects 50,000 families to seek its help over the winter months.

National president Kieran Stafford said the Society is seeking donations to help families and individuals in need in communities across Ireland. “A donation to SVP at this time of the year can sometimes be sufficient to ensure that individuals and families don’t slip into long-term poverty,” said Stafford.

“While our immediate concern is to help families avoid an empty Christmas, our longer term focus is on helping families to break the cycle of poverty. Despite improvements in sections of the economy calls for help to St Vincent de Paul remain very high. We expect to receive an estimated 125,000 calls again this year.”

Stafford added: “Irish society cannot and must not accept that living in or on the verge of poverty is normal, whether that manifests itself in going without food, resorting to moneylenders, struggling to pay school and other education costs, rough sleeping, living in emergency accommodation or living in rented accommodation which is cold, damp, dilapidated or overcrowded.

“It is these circumstances that SVP volunteers face all too often and try to offer whatever help they can in a caring and understanding way. We depend almost entirely on donations from the public and corporate supporters in order to be able to provide this help. We ask people who want to support our work to please say yes to our Annual Appeal and give locally or online.”

The Society of St Vincent de Paul’s annual report is available to view here. Total income in 2016 was €79m, with €34m coming from donations and legacies and €26m from shop sales. Government funding amounted to €10m.

Staff costs (859 people) through 2016 were €24m, with the payroll overhead for the 13 key management personnel averaging €74,000. The annual appeal was launched by RTE broadcaster Ryan Tubridy (pictured).

• Donation details for SVP annual appeal

(Pix: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography)