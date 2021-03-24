SVG Ventures Seeks Agri-Tech Startups

24 Mar 2021 | 09.20 am

SVG Ventures | Thrive has launched a ‘European Challenge’ programme aimed at finding innovative agri-food tech startups that are solving some of the critical challenges facing the global agriculture industry.

In Ireland, UCD’s AgTech Innovation Centre is SVG’s partner to increase awareness in the Irish and European agri-tech community.

Based at the UCD Lyons Farm, AgTechUCD provides startups with access to on-farm experimental facilities, allowing testing and trialling of products and services in a real-world environment, access to UCD food processing facilities, and access to dedicated acceleration programmes and incubation facilities.

UCD research vice president Professor Orla Feely said: “AgTechUCD is focused on building, connecting and supporting a broad agriculture innovation ecosystem, and this programme is a great opportunity for Irish and European startups to accelerate their growth and development.”

SVG has invested in eight European startups to date. Led by Limerick native John Hartnett (pictured), SVG says the new scheme is aligned to the goals of the European Green Deal, specifically the Farm to Fork strategy which aims to accelerate the transition to a sustainable food system and for which the EU has earmarked €10 billion to aid this transition.

Hartnett explained: “We want to highlight the best startups across the region, that are disrupting agri-food while leaving a positive impact on the environment and society.”

SVG Ventures | Thrive has faciliated MagGrow, Microgen Biotech, Nuritas and Orbis MES as participants in its accelerator programmes.

Startups that wish to find out more or to register their interest can do so here.