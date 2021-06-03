Sustainability Expert Wins Network Cork Award

03 Jun 2021 | 10.18 am

Dr Tara Shine, co-founder of social enterprise Change by Degrees, has been named as Cork Businesswoman of the Year at the Network Ireland Cork awards.

Shine (pictured) has spent 20 years as a climate change negotiator and adviser on environmental policy at an international level, and Change By Degrees, cofounded with Madeleine Murray, is a consultancy that helps organisations align themselves with and achieve the United Nations sustainable development goals.

The Solo Businesswoman award went to Michelle Dinneen, owner of Ardin Career Development.

Emerging New Business was won by Ingrid Seim, founder of Avenues Consultancy & Coaching.

The award for Established Business went to Carol Brick of HerMoney.

Network Ireland Cork president Barbara Nugent said: “The winners are hugely different, all operating across diverse fields, but are intrinsically linked through their exceptional leadership, creativity and resilience through crisis and uncertainty. They have used their knowledge, expertise and influence to shape their companies, and in some cases, the wider community for the better. Each woman is a truly deserving winner. We look forward to them representing Cork at the national finals in October.”

Network Ireland’s national finals take place in October.

NETWORK CORK WINNERS

Businesswoman of the Year — Dr Tara Shine, Change by Degrees

STEM Businesswoman — Dr Tara Shine, Change by Degrees

Power Within Champion — Miriam Bourke, Invesco Limited

Solo Businesswoman — Michelle Dinneen, Ardin Career Development

Emerging New Business — Ingrid Seim, Avenues Consultancy & Coaching

Established Business — Carol Brick, HerMoney

Rising Star Employee — Elena Canty, Event Plan

Shining Star Employee — Konstantina Stefanidou, Depuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson

Creative Professional — Fiona Kennedy, Fiona Kennedy Music.