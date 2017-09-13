Surveyors Urge Housing VAT Reduction

13 Sep 2017 | 03.12 pm

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland has echoed calls by Fianna Fáil for the government to reduce its tax take on new home builds.

The Society warned that a decade long housing crisis is looming unless the government implements a range of radical and potentially unpalatable policies.

The organisation says that current new build projections – 17,000 for 2017 – added to the cumulative undersupply of the past nine years means it will be 2026 before the country is building the 35,000 new houses per annum which the ESRI estimates is required to meet demand.

Director General Áine Myler (pictured) said that cutting the cost of building new homes by reducing VAT on affordable housing in designated areas for a specified time makes sense.

“We published the ‘Real Cost of New House Delivery’ last year and that showed the total cost of delivering a three bed semi-detached house amounted to €330,000. Less than half of that – 45% – was attributable to the bricks and mortar or hard costs of building the house.”

“The other 55% included soft costs such as VAT, levies, financing, profit, infrastructure and land. Taxes and levies alone can represent up to 18% of the purchase price. This means that the cost for younger home buyers of financing the extra amount of a new home due to taxes can equal around €60,000 of their after-tax incomes. That is why we are calling for a reduction of VAT on new affordable properties in areas of high demand from 13.5% to zero for a limited time.”

“Affordability is already a huge issue for buyers and renters, especially in Dublin and unless tough decisions are taken the situation will only get worse,” Myler added.

Accurate Data

In its pre-Budget submission the SCSI also called for funding to be made available for accurate data collection for new housing as well as reform of Capital Gains Tax.

While it’s estimated that 15,000 houses were built last year, question marks remain over this figure with a recent report arguing that the true level could be just half this. The SCSI says the system of using the number of new electricity connections to calculate the number of new builds is flawed.

“How can you hit a target if you can’t measure it properly? said Myler. “That is nearly always the starting point but even at this late stage we do not have access to reliable data on new house completions.

“Funding needs to be set aside immediately to establish a reliable measure for the supply of new homes locally and nationally. This is as necessary for the Government and local authorities as it is for the private sector to address the housing crisis”

CGT Reform

In 2012 the government granted a capital gains tax incentive to investors who bought commercial property and land and held it until 2019. While the aim of the relief was to stimulate sales activity in the commercial market, the SCSI says it has created a barrier to investment.

“Investors should be allowed to dispose of qualifying lands for affordable housing now, without the loss of the CGT exemption, as this would help to release development lands that are urgently needed,” said Myler. “Government in previous eras delivered large scale public housing projects and set up finance agencies like ACC. They were bold, ambitious undertakings of their time and we need the same approach today. The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated.