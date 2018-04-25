Survey Finds Easing In Business Sentiment

25 Apr 2018 | 11.29 am

Business sentiment eased through Q1 2018 as companies reported a slightly slower pace of growth in their activity levels and hiring.

The KBC Bank/Chartered Accountants Ireland business sentiment index fell to 116.4 from 120.8 in the final quarter of 2017. The sentiment index remains some distance below its 2015 peak (130.5) which implies that the pace of improvement in business conditions has moderated of late.

Barry Dempsey, CAI chief executive, commented: “The slight easing in business sentiment hints that while the pace of growth in business volumes and in the broader Irish economy should remain solid it may be somewhat slower than was seen in 2017.”

Austin Hughes, KBC Bank’s chief economist, added: “The drop in business sentiment was driven by softer activity levels and hiring in the past three months, but companies expect some pick-up in coming months and the general tone of the survey suggests a positive outlook remains firmly in place.

“Brexit is no longer the overarching focus as firms deal with what are seen as more immediate problems in the shape of staff/skill shortages and data protection issues. Regulatory deadlines and increased focus on data privacy issues led four out of five firms to say they had taken specific action in this area in the past six months.”

The quarterly KBC/CAI survey reflects the view of 302 chartered accountants working in senior management positions in large companies.

On the issue of pay and staffing, survey respondents indicated that the most favoured response to staff/skill shortages has been to address the problem by internal training.

Measures to increase flexibility of contracts, hours and work practices were introduced by just under half of the firms surveyed. Four out of ten large firms are engaged in overseas hiring in response to staff shortages.

The importance of data protection issues to Irish business at present is highlighted by the survey finding that 80% of businesses had taken specific actions to address concerns in this area.

Photo: Barry Dempsey (left) and Austin Hughes. (Pic: Iain White Photography)