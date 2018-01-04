04 Jan 2018 | 12.53 pm

Maybe it was dampened by a lacklustre office party, but Christmas cheer doesn’t last long for the typical Irish worker. On their first day back in work this week, 85% of them will be searching for a new job.

The insight comes from recruitment consultancy Osborne, which conducted a survey of more than 1,200 employees in Ireland to find out their plans for 2018.

A better salary (28%) and a new challenge (20%) were the two principal cited reasons for employees’ job-hunting, with promotion, location and a complete change of career completing the top five. More than one-quarter cited all five as the reason to change jobs.

Some 37% of those surveyed are unhappy and actively looking for a new role in 2018, even though 73% have been in their role for less than three years.

While 79% said that the New Year is the biggest motivation to move roles, lack of confidence, the risk of moving, not knowing where to start and being unsure of what direction to take are the main issues holding employees back.

Shona McManus (pictured), CEO of Osborne, suggested that the Christmas break might prompt employees to reflect on their lot and hanker for change. “Nine per cent of those surveyed have not changed jobs within the last 10 years, so for them, finding a new role could be extremely daunting,” she added.

Over two-thirds of respondents update their CV yearly, as over half believe they will not remain in their current job sector for life. Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed said that ongoing training and development plays a central role in their career, and 65% have a five-year plan, with the main career goal being promotion to managerial or director level.

Joanne Murray, recruitment and business manager at Osborne, recommended that formulating a career plan is a good way for employees to start the year.

“To get started, we advise performing a ‘self-assessment’ or ‘personal audit’, which consists of making a list of skills, abilities and experiences. This will act as a ‘snapshot’ of who they are as an employee and what they can offer,” she explained.

“Creating long- and short-term career goals will help the candidate critically assess their objectives and decide on reasonable goals, which they will then list, starting from the long-term goals and working backwards, identifying benchmarks along the path towards their long-term goals.”