Surge In Dot IE Registrations

30 Jul 2020 | 02.23 pm

The rush to do business online has caused a surge in the number of .ie domain registrations according to IE Domain Registry, the body that oversees Ireland’s internet domain.

In Q2 2020 new registrations of .ie domain names rose 56%, with 40% of new registrations in the country taking place in May and June, said the IEDR.

A total of 33,290 new Irish domains were registered in H1, an increase of 26% compared to the same period last year. The May-June surge occurred as businesses reacted to the consequences of the government’s closure orders. Now dot ie domain names account for 51% of all of Ireland’s hosted domains versus 33% for dot com.

The IEDR believes more companies, self-employed business owners, and independent professionals have gone online since the lockdown to maintain their revenue streams, stay in contact with customers, and expand into new markets.

Chief executive David Curtin said: “Thirty-one of the island’s 32 counties recorded an increase in the first six months of 2020. This suggests that all business owners and entrepreneurs, in cities and in regional parts of the country, understand that having a trusted, uniquely Irish online presence is absolutely crucial in a time of lockdown, when nearly all physical premises are shut and footfall is extremely low or non-existent.”

Hosting company and domain registrar Blacknight handles up to a third of all dot ie registrations and confirmed that its own data back up the IEDR’s conclusions.

Chief executive Michele Neylon (pictured) added: “We’ve seen a surge in demand since the crisis began, and it’s not just for the domain names themselves. Businesses are putting their domains to work and adding payment systems and online stores to their websites.”

Blacknight has added new products like siteBuilder and shopBuilder in response to the crisis, which add online sales functionality to any website. The company also provides free webinars to help train business owners and a podcast about coping with pandemic life.