Surge In Dot IE Registrations As Rules Relaxed

23 Mar 2018 | 10.37 am

Following the relaxation of the rules on registering a .IE domain name, registrations surged on Wednesday, the first day of the new registration regime overseen by the IE Domain Registry (IEDR), with almost 700 applications received.

This was more than five times the previous typical daily average for applications, and the numbers bring the figures for new dot IE names to 4,000 so far for March, up by a third on February and an increase of tw0-thirds on a year ago.

The surge is due to a change in policy which means it is no longer necessary for applicants to justify their reasons for requesting a particular domain name. All that is required is that to show a connection to Ireland.

Individuals can most commonly do this using a scan or photo of their passport or driving licence, or even a utility bill with an Irish address. Companies can do so using their company registration, VAT number, or if they have Irish or EU registered trademarks. Foreign companies are also eligible if they show evidence of doing business with Ireland.

But while these measures help to ensure that bona-fide individuals and organisations are behind dot IE domain names, they no longer have to provide additional evidence of their entitlement to a particular name. And for individuals or entities registering multiple .IE domains, it’s not necessary to demonstrate the Irish connection each time you register. Once you’ve successfully established your credentials with a previous domain registration, a domain registrar can simply wave you through.

The IEDR reserves the right to refuse applications “where the proposed name is likely to lead to confusion, or is likely to be subject to an administrative proceeding under the Dispute Resolution Policy”.

Blacknight chief executive Michele Neylon (pictured) commented: “This has removed an obstacle which resulted in many Irish SMEs choosing dot com or other top-level domains, simply because of the red-tape that was associated with .IE.

“For a small business, they don’t care about domain names, they really don’t. They want a digital presence, and if they’ve the choice between registering their-business-name.com or their-business-name.ie a lot of them were going to go for the dot com because it was quick, it was easy, it was simple.

“For example, now people can register nicknames easily. Previously if you wanted to register a nickname, you’d have had to provide evidence that you were known by that name.”

The dot IE domain is relatively under-subscribed by international standards. There are less than 250,000 .IE domain names registered, compared to over 133 million dot com registrations.

“When you’ve got a namespace with less than a quarter of a million names registered, there are a way more opportunities”, Neylon added. “There are still things dictionary words that are available, or simple short memorable names.”