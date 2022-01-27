27 Jan 2022 | 08.36 am

Demand for jobs that allow employees to work from home in some capacity has surged, according a study from jobs website Indeed and the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Searches for jobs in Ireland that allow remote working were six times higher last month than before the pandemic. Indeed says one in eight job adverts in Ireland contained remote terms in the job description compared to just 3% in 2019.

Of the 20 OECD countries surveyed in the study, Ireland ranked second highest in terms of growth in remote posting, with the biggest growth in such job adverts measured in countries with the harshest Covid restrictions (Italy, Spain and the UK) relative to markets with more limited restrictions such as Japan and New Zealand.

Indeed economist Jack Kennedy (pictured) commented: “Ireland has seen one of the biggest increases in remote work according to this study, and it is a practice likely to persist even as the pandemic threat recedes. It does, however, raise important long-term questions.

“First, real thought needs to be given to welcoming new employees and spreading corporate culture in a hybrid environment where some staff are in the office and some at home. Secondly, management and leadership style will need to evolve to best transmit knowledge and motivate teams.

“Finally we must accept that whilst increasing employee flexibility was a trend pre-Covid, the process has been massively accelerated. On this steep learning curve it is likely that there will be teething problems along the way with company policies needing to adapt and evolve.”

Indeed found that remote work opportunities have increased across all categories, but particularly in areas such as IT and software development, and more so in Dublin, where remote listings have risen by a factor of five, due to the presence of large tech multinationals competing to attract staff.

Separately, Indeed polling of candidates who work remotely found that half the respondents said there had been no change in their productivity. One in four said they are more productive and the same proportion said they are less productive.