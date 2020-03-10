Sure Valley Leads €1.25m Getvisibility Fundraiser

10 Mar 2020 | 10.50 am

Cork AI security company Getvisibility has raised €1.25m in a funding round led by Sure Valley Ventures.

Founded by Ronan Murphy (pictured) in 2018, Getvisibility has developed an AI-powered security product that helps organisations manage unstructured data – i.e. data not held in databases – such as would be found in Word, Excel or PowerPoint documents.

Murphy spun Getvisibility out from his cybersecurity business, Smarttech 247. The latter business has been in operation since 2008 and has offices in Ireland, Romania, Poland and the US.

Smarttech operating company Zefone Limited booked a profit of €403,000 in 2018 and had year-end net worth of €1m.

Getvisibility’s clients include insurance, healthcare and accountancy businesses, among them Laya Healthcare, FBD Insurance and Bord Bia.

Sure Valley Ventures contributed €750,000 to the €1.25m fundraiser for Getvisibility; other investors in the round included AIM-listed Pires Investments. The funds will be used to fund Getvisibility’s international growth.

Following the fundraiser, Sure Valley Ventures partner Brian Kinane and seasoned software industry expert Ferras Zalt are joining the board of Getvisibility.

Zalt has previously held positions at NASA and Compaq, and founded IT consultancy business SoftTech. Kinane has held product management positions at Ericsson and Telenor.

Barry Downes, managing partner of Sure Valley, said that Getvisibility’s market opportunity is vast. “It already has an impressive list of blue-chip clients across various sectors including oil and gas, finance and healthcare, and is growing rapidly,” he added.

Ronan Murphy said that he was delighted with the investment. “We are particularly pleased to have the support of notable investors, which have track records recognising and investing in other successful high-tech companies.”