Sure Taps Vennetics For Video On Demand

03 May 2018 | 11.19 am

Dublin tech company Vennetics has concluded a deal with Channel Islands telco Sure to deploy its mobile video search platform across the archipelago.

The Vennetics app curates video content for the viewer — it provides an aggregated search capability that spans all of the leading video on demand services such as Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, etc, and displays the content on one app, allowing users to search and discover movies and TV shows across multiple VoD services simultaneously.

It will then take the user directly to the movie or TV show on the content service provider’s app.

The company says that its MVP removes the enormous costs for telco operators of launching a video on demand service. “It also delivers a new, lucrative revenue stream to mobile carriers from generous commissions earned from the content provider’s affiliate programmes,” says Vennetics co-founder John Barron.

Sure’s head of product Mike Fawkner-Corbett commented: “Our customers have been eagerly looking for a service that allows them to find all their favourite movies and TV shows in one place. Working with the team at Vennetics we’ve responded to this customer need by introducing the groundbreaking Sure on Demand app.

“What’s great about the app is that it enables users to quickly search and discover movies or TV shows across all the leading catch-up and on-demand providers in the UK simultaneously. We also provide a clever price comparison feature to ensure our customers get the best entertainment at the best price.”

Vennetics chairman Kieran Dalton added: “We work closely with content providers to ensure that their content is delivered to the end user precisely as they intended. We do this by deep linking directly to the content from the Sure On Demand app to the content provider’s own app on the consumer’s smartphone or tablet. In a world where illegal downloading and streaming is far too prevalent, this helpful guide is welcome news for the leading online content providers.”