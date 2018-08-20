SuperValu Puts Muscle Behind Guaranteed Irish

20 Aug 2018 | 12.12 pm

Retail chain SuperValu is to invest €700,000 in its new partnership with Guaranteed Irish, the membership organisation championing homegrown and international businesses operating in Ireland.

SuperValu plans plans to raise awareness of the benefits of purchasing Guaranteed Irish brands. Among the channels which the retailer will use are in-store content — such as point of sale materials including posters and shelf talkers — digital activation including a website landing page, social media boosts, and promoting Irish products on all digital channels.

In addition, TV advertising will include the Guaranteed Irish symbol, SuperValu’s ‘Bag for Life’ will display the symbol, and promotional material will be delivered to 1.2m Irish homes.

SuperValu managing director Martin Kelleher said: “This is not new for us. Over the past 30 years, many of big and small Irish food brands started their journey with SuperValu. This support is replicated on the ground by our retailers, who are in a position to provide many Irish food producers with their all-important first supermarket listing and a route to market for future expansion. We are very proud of our commitment to the growth and development of Irish brands and the important contribution they make to developing our indigenous food industry.”

Guaranteed Irish has in excess of 500 members who employ circa 50,000 people in Ireland.

Guaranteed Irish chief executive Bríd O’Connell added: “SuperValu embraces our values surrounding jobs, community and provenance. These values are showcased through SuperValu’s commitment to food producers based in Ireland, which has many positive effects for local enterprise and Irish jobs, particularly in rural communities.”

Photo: Brid O’Connell and Martin Kelleher. (Pic: Andres Poveda)