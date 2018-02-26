SuperValu Plans Three New Stores In 2018

26 Feb 2018 | 10.25 am

SuperValu is planning to open three new stores in 2018 in addition to 50 revamps across its store network.

Speaking at the SuperValu national conference in Killarney, managing director Martin Kelleher said the latest spend will bring the total investment by SuperValu retailers in store openings and revamps to €110m since 2016.

Kelleher added that year to date the multiple has delivered over €9m in price cuts across hundreds of products in its Own Brand range.

The food retailer has also rolled out new promotional mechanics like its SuperValu Seven Fruit & Veg offer, which offers savings on seven types of fruit and vegetables every week.

Kelleher said the promotion is part of a wider SuperValu strategy to make wholesome healthy food more accessible and affordable.

According to Keleher: “By differentiating ourselves from the competition, particularly through our unrivalled commitment to Irish suppliers, SuperValu will continue to be a destination shop as we have products on shelf that cannot be bought elsewhere.

“SuperValu has been ideally placed to take advantage of a heightened interest in health and food provenance due to our leadership in fresh. We bring the best of fresh, quality Irish produce to consumers with a tailored, local offer in every store. We have butcher counters in store and our fresh meat is 100% Irish, so we lead the market in terms of quality food that consumers can trust.”

SuperValu online shopping increased by 22% in 2017 and its Real Rewards loyalty programme now has 1.1 million members.

SuperValu’s Food Academy programme now has 350 participating Irish food producers. “The level of retail sales that Food Academy has achieved has helped these emerging companies to create a combined 1,500 jobs,” said Kelleher. “The initiative has also helped to solidify SuperValu’s Irish food credentials, with the grocery retailer supporting over 1,800 Irish producers – more than any other grocery retailer.”

Photo: Martin Kelleher (centre) with sales director Michael Morgan and Yvonne O’Meara, SuperValu Council Chair. (Pic: Clare Keogh)