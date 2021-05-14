14 May 2021 | 07.55 am
SuperValu Lists 45 New Food Producers
Food Academy graduates trilled in selected stores
Supermarket chain SuperValu says that 45 new Irish food producers have completed its Food Academy programme, and their products will go on sale in selected stores from today.
Its the eighth ‘class’ to graduate from Food Academy, a food business development programme between SuperValu, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices. Participants receive training in food safety, market research and branding, marketing, finance, sustainability, and business development.
Trading director Ciara McClafferty said: “The exposure to new customers, increased brand awareness, mentorship, and how the programme supports producers to grow sustainably, are invaluable elements highlighted by the producers.
“The programme allows us to use our experience to help small businesses through their journey. From the startup to getting their products on our shelves 52 weeks of the year.”
A survey of participants shows they believe the programme delivers value for their business, from increased brand exposure, access to new customers, mentoring and sustainable growth opportunities.
They also stated that the top two reasons they believe consumers choose to buy Irish are to support local producers and the quality of local food and drink products.
Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “The partnership approach of the Food Academy programme has created a real opportunity to cultivate sustainable small food and drink businesses by supporting them through the initial challenging phases of growth.
“They receive a combination of commercial and marketing insight from Bord Bia as well as expert advice in branding, market research and business development, which arms them with the tools to strengthen their chances of success.
“These innovative and dynamic food businesses play an integral role in Ireland’s agri-food sector both locally and nationally, so it’s really encouraging to see a new wave of startups and entrepreneurs optimistic about the future.”
The programme supports 290 Irish food and drink producers involving 1,500 jobs in local communities, according to SuperValu, including 140 female entrepreneurs, generating €170m in sales. In 2020, there was a 15% growth in SuperValu Food Academy sales, with participants earning €28m.
The 45 new graduate businesses are:
|
Tipperary
|
Clonmore Farm
|
Bagged Salads
|
Waterford
|
Trish’s Honey Products
|
Hand cream & Lip Balm
|
Waterford
|
Viking Irish Drinks
|
Craft Cider
|
Wexford
|
Barbecue Cowboys
|
Barbeque Beans
|
Wexford
|
The Hungry Vegan
|
Vegan Chocolate
|
Donegal
|
Love A Little Sauces
|
Dessert Sauces
|
Louth
|
Coole Farm
|
Bagged Salads
|
Meath
|
A Bit on the Side
|
Savoury Jelly Range
|
Meath
|
Jacked – Up
|
Vegan Ready Meals
|
Offaly
|
Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms
|
Exotic Organic Mushrooms
|
Dublin City
|
Cherry Orchard Community Garden
|
Bagged Salad
|
Co. Dublin
|
HARLEY & MARLEY
|
Healthier Dog Treats
|
Co. Cork
|
3 SQ. MILES GIN
|
Gin
|
Co. Cork
|
A Good Mood Food
|
Vegetable Dips
|
Kerry
|
The Liberator Irish Whiskey
|
Premium Whiskey
|
Kilkenny
|
Robin’s Kombucha
|
Flavoured Kombucha
|
Wexford
|
The CAKE Creator
|
Cheesecake, biscuit bite & Modelling chocolate
|
Donegal
|
Sinless Snacks
|
Vegan friendly Snacks
|
Meath
|
Brubiotics
|
Fermented Drinks
|
Offaly
|
Oat in the City
|
Oat Drinks
|
Co. Dublin
|
Mooze Vegan
|
Plant based Shakes
|
Offaly
|
KO Kombucha
|
Kombucha
|
Wicklow
|
Pure Treats
|
Low Sugar Cakes & Treats
|
Dublin City
|
The Saucy Cow
|
Vegan Sauces
|
Kerry
|
Valentia Island Vermouth
|
Vermouth
|
Limerick
|
ORGANIGO
|
Organic Ready to eat Veg
|
Dublin – City
|
Vegan Sandwich Co
|
Vegan Sandwiches
|
Dublin – City
|
Harry’s Nut Butter
|
Flavoured Nut Butters
|
Cork – North West
|
Foxglove Cocktail Mixers
|
Cocktail Mixers
|
Limerick
|
VARDEBI
|
Rose-hip Wine & Jam
|
Donegal
|
Filligans
|
Preserves, Relish & Chutney Range
|
Co. Dublin
|
Berna’s Dressings
|
Dressings Range
|
Cork – North West
|
Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen
|
Gluten Free Bakery
Photo (l-r): Oisín Geoghegan, SuperValu trading director Ciara McClafferty and Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy. (Pic: Keith Arkins)