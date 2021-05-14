SuperValu Lists 45 New Food Producers

14 May 2021 | 07.55 am

Supermarket chain SuperValu says that 45 new Irish food producers have completed its Food Academy programme, and their products will go on sale in selected stores from today.

Its the eighth ‘class’ to graduate from Food Academy, a food business development programme between SuperValu, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices. Participants receive training in food safety, market research and branding, marketing, finance, sustainability, and business development.

Trading director Ciara McClafferty said: “The exposure to new customers, increased brand awareness, mentorship, and how the programme supports producers to grow sustainably, are invaluable elements highlighted by the producers.

“The programme allows us to use our experience to help small businesses through their journey. From the startup to getting their products on our shelves 52 weeks of the year.”

A survey of participants shows they believe the programme delivers value for their business, from increased brand exposure, access to new customers, mentoring and sustainable growth opportunities.

They also stated that the top two reasons they believe consumers choose to buy Irish are to support local producers and the quality of local food and drink products.

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “The partnership approach of the Food Academy programme has created a real opportunity to cultivate sustainable small food and drink businesses by supporting them through the initial challenging phases of growth.

“They receive a combination of commercial and marketing insight from Bord Bia as well as expert advice in branding, market research and business development, which arms them with the tools to strengthen their chances of success.

“These innovative and dynamic food businesses play an integral role in Ireland’s agri-food sector both locally and nationally, so it’s really encouraging to see a new wave of startups and entrepreneurs optimistic about the future.”

The programme supports 290 Irish food and drink producers involving 1,500 jobs in local communities, according to SuperValu, including 140 female entrepreneurs, generating €170m in sales. In 2020, there was a 15% growth in SuperValu Food Academy sales, with participants earning €28m.

The 45 new graduate businesses are:

Tipperary Clonmore Farm Bagged Salads Waterford Trish’s Honey Products Hand cream & Lip Balm Waterford Viking Irish Drinks Craft Cider Wexford Barbecue Cowboys Barbeque Beans Wexford The Hungry Vegan Vegan Chocolate Donegal Love A Little Sauces Dessert Sauces Louth Coole Farm Bagged Salads Meath A Bit on the Side Savoury Jelly Range Meath Jacked – Up Vegan Ready Meals Offaly Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms Exotic Organic Mushrooms Dublin City Cherry Orchard Community Garden Bagged Salad Co. Dublin HARLEY & MARLEY Healthier Dog Treats Co. Cork 3 SQ. MILES GIN Gin Co. Cork A Good Mood Food Vegetable Dips Kerry The Liberator Irish Whiskey Premium Whiskey Kilkenny Robin’s Kombucha Flavoured Kombucha Wexford The CAKE Creator Cheesecake, biscuit bite & Modelling chocolate Donegal Sinless Snacks Vegan friendly Snacks Meath Brubiotics Fermented Drinks Offaly Oat in the City Oat Drinks Co. Dublin Mooze Vegan Plant based Shakes Offaly KO Kombucha Kombucha Wicklow Pure Treats Low Sugar Cakes & Treats Dublin City The Saucy Cow Vegan Sauces Kerry Valentia Island Vermouth Vermouth Limerick ORGANIGO Organic Ready to eat Veg Dublin – City Vegan Sandwich Co Vegan Sandwiches Dublin – City Harry’s Nut Butter Flavoured Nut Butters Cork – North West Foxglove Cocktail Mixers Cocktail Mixers Limerick VARDEBI Rose-hip Wine & Jam Donegal Filligans Preserves, Relish & Chutney Range Co. Dublin Berna’s Dressings Dressings Range Cork – North West Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen Gluten Free Bakery

Photo (l-r): Oisín Geoghegan, SuperValu trading director Ciara McClafferty and Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy. (Pic: Keith Arkins)