SuperValu Lists 45 New Food Producers

14 May 2021 | 07.55 am

Food Academy graduates trilled in selected stores

Supermarket chain SuperValu says that 45 new Irish food producers have completed its Food Academy programme, and their products will go on sale in selected stores from today.

Its the eighth ‘class’ to graduate from Food Academy, a food business development programme between SuperValu, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices. Participants receive training in food safety, market research and branding, marketing, finance, sustainability, and business development.

Trading director Ciara McClafferty said: “The exposure to new customers, increased brand awareness, mentorship, and how the programme supports producers to grow sustainably, are invaluable elements highlighted by the producers.

“The programme allows us to use our experience to help small businesses through their journey. From the startup to getting their products on our shelves 52 weeks of the year.”

A survey of participants shows they believe the programme delivers value for their business, from increased brand exposure, access to new customers, mentoring and sustainable growth opportunities.

They also stated that the top two reasons they believe consumers choose to buy Irish are to support local producers and the quality of local food and drink products.

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “The partnership approach of the Food Academy programme has created a real opportunity to cultivate sustainable small food and drink businesses by supporting them through the initial challenging phases of growth.

“They receive a combination of commercial and marketing insight from Bord Bia as well as expert advice in branding, market research and business development, which arms them with the tools to strengthen their chances of success.

“These innovative and dynamic food businesses play an integral role in Ireland’s agri-food sector both locally and nationally, so it’s really encouraging to see a new wave of startups and entrepreneurs optimistic about the future.”

The programme supports 290 Irish food and drink producers involving 1,500 jobs in local communities, according to SuperValu, including 140 female entrepreneurs, generating €170m in sales. In 2020, there was a 15% growth in SuperValu Food Academy sales, with participants earning €28m.

The 45 new graduate businesses are:

Tipperary

Clonmore Farm

Bagged Salads

Waterford

Trish’s Honey Products

Hand cream & Lip Balm

Waterford

Viking Irish Drinks

Craft Cider

Wexford

Barbecue Cowboys

Barbeque Beans

Wexford

The Hungry Vegan

Vegan Chocolate

Donegal

Love A Little Sauces

Dessert Sauces

Louth

Coole Farm

Bagged Salads

Meath

A Bit on the Side

Savoury Jelly Range

Meath

Jacked – Up

Vegan Ready Meals

Offaly

Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms

Exotic Organic Mushrooms

Dublin City

Cherry Orchard Community Garden

Bagged Salad

Co. Dublin

HARLEY & MARLEY

Healthier Dog Treats

Co. Cork

3 SQ. MILES GIN

Gin

Co. Cork

A Good Mood Food

Vegetable Dips

Kerry

The Liberator Irish Whiskey

Premium Whiskey

Kilkenny

Robin’s Kombucha

Flavoured Kombucha

Wexford

The CAKE Creator

Cheesecake, biscuit bite & Modelling chocolate

Donegal

Sinless Snacks

Vegan friendly Snacks

Meath

Brubiotics

Fermented Drinks

Offaly

Oat in the City

Oat Drinks

Co. Dublin

Mooze Vegan

Plant based Shakes

Offaly

KO Kombucha

Kombucha

Wicklow

Pure Treats

Low Sugar Cakes & Treats

Dublin City

The Saucy Cow

Vegan Sauces

Kerry

Valentia Island Vermouth

Vermouth

Limerick

ORGANIGO

Organic Ready to eat Veg

Dublin – City

Vegan Sandwich Co

Vegan Sandwiches

Dublin – City

Harry’s Nut Butter

Flavoured Nut Butters

Cork – North West

Foxglove Cocktail Mixers

Cocktail Mixers

Limerick

VARDEBI

Rose-hip Wine & Jam

Donegal

Filligans

Preserves, Relish & Chutney Range

Co. Dublin

Berna’s Dressings

Dressings Range

Cork – North West

Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen

Gluten Free Bakery

 

Photo (l-r): Oisín Geoghegan, SuperValu trading director Ciara McClafferty and Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy. (Pic: Keith Arkins)

