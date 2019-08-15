SuperValu Launches Compostable Shopping Bags

15 Aug 2019 | 10.58 am

SuperValu is to introduce 100% compostable and reusable shopping bags to all its stores from September 9, with a target of removing 2.5 million plastic bags from circulation.

The retail chain introduced fully compostable fruit and vegetable bags last year, and that move has dispensed with the need for 2.7 million single-use plastic bags.

The new compostable bags costs 89 cents and are made from a blend of renewable materials. When the bag has been used as many times as possible, it can be disposed of in domestic brown bins.

Managing director Martin Kelleher (pictured) said: “Reducing our environmental impact on the planet is a core focus of our overall strategy to help build sustainable communities and we have already made significant steps forward in this area.

“We are delighted to be the first Irish supermarket to introduce 100% reusable compostable bags in-store and will continue to explore ways of reducing plastic in innovative ways, making sure we meet our pledge to make 100% of our own brand and fresh fruit and vegetable packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.”

Kelleher added: “SuperValu is also committed to minimising the use of plastic by eliminating, reducing and replacing conventional plastics and is working with suppliers to consider the most sustainable options to reduce plastic, protect the safety and quality of food and to prevent food waste.”

Kelleher pointed out that SuperValu has the largest loose fruit and veg offering of any Irish supermarket chain, with plans for more extensive ranges of loose items — some stores already sell loose coffee, spices, tea, pulses and cheeses.

Pic: Sasko Lazarov/ Photocall Ireland