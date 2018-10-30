SuperValu Going Solar At Thirty Stores

30 Oct 2018 | 09.09 am

Supermarket chain SuperValu is to install solar panels at many of its outlets across the country over the next two years.

The retailer will install the photovoltaic panels at 30 stores in its network as part of an investment of over €3m, and aims to cut energy consumption throughout its estate by 20%. The retailer says the panels will offset 60,000 kilos of carbon dioxide annually per store.

As well as powering the shops themselves, the new installations will feed some of their electricity to electric car charge points at some stores.

While SuperValu in Baltinglass and SuperValu Portlaoise installed solar panels in recent years, SuperValu Fermoy is the first in the country to install solar PV panels as part of the new sustainability initiative. Michael Riordan of SuperValu Fermoy received grant funding for the project from the SEAI.

“I am passionate about supporting local charities and sporting organisations. I am also conscious that as a business with deep roots in Fermoy, Riordan’s needs to reduce its impact on the local community,” said Riordan.

“This is why I am delighted to install solar panels. It will greatly reduce the store’s energy consumption, but more importantly, it will help to make Fermoy a great place for future generations to work and live.”

SuperValu sustainability manager Daniel Murphy added: “I am delighted to announce the launch of SuperValu’s plan to introduce solar panels to 30 stores. It will greatly reduce energy consumption across the store network and means that SuperValu retailers serve their communities in a more sustainable manner.”

The franchise chain, owned by Musgrave, has a track record of introducing energy-efficient equipment to its independent stores, including retrofitting energy-saving doors to refrigeration cabinets and installing LED lighting.

Photo: Daniel Murphy (left) and Michael Riordan. (Pix: Valerie O’Sullivan)